Cuba Reports 718 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Medicine students continue to carry out door-to-doors surveys in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Delia Proenza / Sancti Spiritus).

Cuban public health authorities reported 718 new infections of COVID-19 and three fatalities over the last 24 hours.

In his daily briefing on national television, the island’s chief epidemiologist, Dr. Francisco Duran, said the island had now accumulated 67 476 cases and 397 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

According to the expert, some 19 thousand PCR tests were performed on Sunday. Havana’s province continued reporting the most cases with 441, followed by Granma with 61 and Santiago de Cuba, 58.

Of the cases reported on the island over the last 15 days, 11 661 have been autochthonous, and 122 were imported.

Doctor Duran once again regretted that a steady bending of the current wave has not been achieved and urged citizens not to let the guard down and continue abiding by the adopted sanitary measures.