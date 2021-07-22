Cuba Reports 7 745 New COVID-19 Cases and 65 Deaths

From March 2020 to date 308 599 citizens became ill with SARS-CoV-2 in Cuba. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

Cuban health authorities reported on Thursday 65 COVID-19 related deaths and 7 745 cases, a new record for new cases in a single day.

In his daily televised press briefing, the National Director of Epidemiology said there were 35 649 active cases hospitalized.

The Caribbean island now accumulates 308 599 cases and 2 137 deaths.

The provinces with the most infections were Matanzas with 1773, Havana with 1217, Ciego de Avila with 973, and Cienfuegos with 840.

Dr. Duran reported that 8 388 988 anti-Covid-19 doses were administered in the Caribbean island through the mechanisms of health intervention, intervention study and clinical trials.