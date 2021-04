Cuba accumulates 84,532 infections and 448 deaths since the beginning of the disease in March last year.

The national director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported five deaths and 1017 positive samples for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The specialist informed that 5,112 positive cases remained hospitalized.

Havana reported on Thursday 484 cases. It was followed by Matanzas province with 153 and Granma with 86 cases.