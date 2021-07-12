Cuba Rejects Statement by US National Security Advisor

The island’s top diplomat recalled that the US government has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to promote subversion in Cuba. (Photo: Taken from www.pcc.cu).

On Twitter, Rodriguez stated that the White House National Security Advisor has no political or moral authority to speak about Cuba.

The island’s top diplomat recalled that the US government has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to promote subversion in Cuba and implements a genocidal blockade, which is the main cause of the island’s economic scarcities.

Following the events on Sunday in several localities on the island, Sullivan tweeted that the US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba.