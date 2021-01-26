Díaz-Canel in Sancti Spiritus: Only Hard Work Would Overcome COVID-19, Economic Slump

Díaz-Canel recalled that Sancti Spiritus has conditions to keep advancing food production. (Photo: @PresidenciaCuba).

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over a working meeting in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for committed and hard work to overcome the complex situation of the country, currently under a COVID-19 spread and a difficult economic slump.



The Cuban head of state presided over a governmental session in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus where he said three major challenges to face are the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing financial reordering and local production lows.



As to the current COVID-19 flare-up the president said that it was not only

caused by incoming travelers but also by internal inefficient work

particularly search for infected persons and their isolation.



The head of state insisted that the it is nonsense that the island continues

to spend half its hard currency income in importing foodstuffs that can be

locally produced. He recalled that the central province of Sancti Spiritus

has conditions to keep advancing food production.



The head of state was accompanied by the second secretary of Cuba’s

Communist Party Jose Ramon Machado and by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, as well as by other government officials.