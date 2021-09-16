Cuba President Grateful for Support Received from Mexico

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel when delivering his speech. (Photo: Taken from El Universal).

A military parade took place in the Zócalo of Mexico City to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day, in addition to highlighting the national holidays and the beginning of the armed struggle (1810-1821). This year’s military parade was once again without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his speech at the parade, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador celebrated Cuba’s autonomy and said that the island deserves an award for defending with dignity its right to live free, besides the fact that it should be considered heritage of humanity, “for its example of resistance”.

The President of Mexico said this year they celebrate this great historic deed and the guest of honor of the event is the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who represents “a people that has known as few in the world how to defend with dignity their right to live free and independent, without allowing interference in their internal affairs of any foreign power.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated his call to the U.S. government to lift the blockade against Cuba, as he said that “no state has the right to subjugate another people”. “It is necessary to remember what George Washington said, “nations should not take advantage of the misfortune of other peoples”, frankly he said, it is wrong that the U.S. government uses the blockade to prevent the welfare of the Cuban people, with the purpose of forcing them by necessity to face their own government”, he said.

For his part, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said that his country will never forget the support that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given it, as well as its rejection of the U.S. blockade.

The dignitary said that “We are facing an aggressive hate campaign. Cuba will always remember your expressions of support, your permanent demand for the lifting of the blockade.”

The president of Cuba thanked the Mexican government for the invitation to the military parade on the occasion of the 211th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence, as he said it is a sign of brotherhood between both countries.

Cuba and Mexico are celebrating 119 years of uninterrupted political-diplomatic relations, with the will to deepen ties in the bilateral and multilateral sphere; in addition to expanding cooperation, cultural ties and brotherhood for the common benefit.