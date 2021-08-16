Cuba President Grateful for Oxygen Provision to Health Facilities

The Government Management Center was established to ensure the supply of oxygen to health institutions throughout the country

Cuba President Miguel-Díaz presided over the Sunday meeting of the recentñy created Government Management Center. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked health and scientific personnel for their support in providing oxygen coverage in the country given the need for this gas.

In a tweet, the President assured that a battle for life is being fought in the nation with the army of health personnel on the front line.

What we have seen the most this time is the patriotism of our people, of our health personnel, our scientists, all those involved in the millimetric operation of oxygen, people who are working full time in complex situations. Thank you all.

On Sunday, the head of State ratified his commitment to ensuring the arrival of oxygen to health institutions for the care of Covid-19 patients, following the breakdown of the country’s main oxygen plant and the increase in cases.

“Everyone is working to save lives,” assured the President, who also referred to the difficult moment the country is going through due to the circulation of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus of higher transmission, the difficult economic situation due to the U.S. blockade and the strong defamation campaign waged against the island.