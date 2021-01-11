Cuba President Extols People’s Resistance against Subversion

According to official sources, the NED invests $30 million annually to support political parties, unions, non-governmental organizations, and the media.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised Monday the resilience of the island’s people in the face of U.S.-funded destabilization attempts.

The president shared on Twitter an article from the local press denouncing the links between the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the subversive campaigns against the Caribbean nation.

Both the NED and USAID are perverse creatures that are assiduously determined to attack a heroic Cuba. Still, the Cuban people’s resistance is not broken in the face of so many imperial attacks,’ the head of state wrote on Twitter.

The article shared by the president affirms that NED published data on its web site, according to which between 2006 and 2010, that foundation allocated 7,946,650 dollars to promote the Cuban counterrevolution.

Likewise, the text reflects that the money primarily seeks to target Cuban youth, with funding of over two million dollars for communication and political activity in the communities.

According to official sources, the NED invests $30 million annually to support political parties, unions, non-governmental organizations, and the media.

For its part, the White House has allocated more than $500 million over the last 20 years for subversion on the island.

In this sense, Diaz-Canel has rejected on several occasions the articulation of a soft blow against the country as part of ‘an old imported script with new actors.’