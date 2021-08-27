Cuba President Continues Visiting Havana’s Neighborhoods

Díaz-Canel during his visit to the oxygen plant in the municipality of El Cotorro. (Photo: @PresidenciaCuba).

Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, paid an early morning visit to the Los Sitios People’s Council, located in the capital’s Centro Habana municipality.



According to Twitter of the Presidency of the Republic, the visit was aimed

at appreciating and evaluating the support received by the community to

improve the quality of life of its population.



President Diaz-Canel also visited the Quisicuaba religious institution,

which for more than 25 years has been involved in local projects with

socio-cultural impact on the community and which currently gathers 29 social works.



The Cuban leader also visited the Quisicuaba community dining room, which for years has been providing free services to people with different

vulnerabilities and which in the current pandemic conditions incorporates

courier services.



In the neighborhood of Los Sitios, Diaz-Canel shared with the population,

who accompanied him with enthusiasm and a very Cuban conga.



As part of his tour of support to vulnerable neighborhoods, the president

arrived in the Cotorro Plant, where he checked the actions and strategies to

face and solve the current deficit in the production of medical oxygen.