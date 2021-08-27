Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, paid an early morning visit to the Los Sitios People’s Council, located in the capital’s Centro Habana municipality.
According to Twitter of the Presidency of the Republic, the visit was aimed
at appreciating and evaluating the support received by the community to
improve the quality of life of its population.
President Diaz-Canel also visited the Quisicuaba religious institution,
which for more than 25 years has been involved in local projects with
socio-cultural impact on the community and which currently gathers 29 social works.
The Cuban leader also visited the Quisicuaba community dining room, which for years has been providing free services to people with different
vulnerabilities and which in the current pandemic conditions incorporates
courier services.
In the neighborhood of Los Sitios, Diaz-Canel shared with the population,
who accompanied him with enthusiasm and a very Cuban conga.
As part of his tour of support to vulnerable neighborhoods, the president
arrived in the Cotorro Plant, where he checked the actions and strategies to
face and solve the current deficit in the production of medical oxygen.
Cuba President Continues Visiting Havana’s Neighborhoods
Díaz-Canel has continued his visits to vulnerable districts of Havana. His most recent tour took him to Los Sitios neighbourhood
Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, paid an early morning visit to the Los Sitios People’s Council, located in the capital’s Centro Habana municipality.
Escambray reserves the right to publish comments.