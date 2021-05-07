Cuba: New 1162 COVID-19 Infections, 12 Deaths

Dr. Francisco Durán during today’s press conference. (Photo taken from RHC).

Cuban health authorities reported new 1162 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths over the last 24 hours.

During his nationally televised briefing on Friday, the island´s chief epidemiologist Dr. Francisco Durant reiterated the alert on the current spike in the mortality rate caused by the variants of the Sars-Cov-2 circulating on the island and stressed that all age groups are at risk.

Several patients in their 30 and 40s were included among the deceased over the last 24 hours. The province of Havana reported the highest lethality with 7 deaths.

Cuba accumulates to date 113 876 COVID-19 infections and 713 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic in March last year.

As of midnight, there were 5631 active cases admitted to the island´s hospitals.

Havana reported 684 cases, Santiago de Cuba 91, and Matanzas 48 cases.