Cuba Mourns the Passing of Renowned Sonero Adalberto Alvarez

Adalberto Alvarez was known as El Caballero (The Gentleman) of Son, Cuba’s most popular music genre. (Photo: @EGREMOFICIAL).

The Cuban people regretted on Wednesday the passing of renowned composer, arranger, and bandleader, Adalberto Alvarez due to COVID-19. He was 72.

Since the early hours, Cuban culture institutions, fellow musicians, record labels, and fans voiced their grief on social media.

“Cuba, Cuban music, and our Son and its performers are mourning. Adalberto Alvarez passed away. Rest in Peace, Maestro, National Music Price. One of the greatest. Condolences to his family and friends,“ tweeted the Cuban Institute of Music.

Adalberto was the founder of two of the most successful dance bands on the island, Son 14 and Adalberto Alvarez y Su Son. He was known as El Caballero (The Gentleman) of Son, Cuba’s most popular music genre. For over four decades, he remained in the preference of the Caribbean island’s dancing public.

Thanks to his advocacy, the National Day of Son was established and is held every May 8. This year, the celebration was observed for the first time.