Cuba Leaders Greet Peruvian President-Elect Pedro Castillo

Pedro Castillo was a presidential candidate for Peru Libre and winner of the runoff election. (Photo: Taken from Andina).

President Miguel Dáz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez conveyed their congratulation messages on Twitter

Cuban authorities sent congratulatory messages to Pedro Castillo after the National Jury of Elections officially proclaimed him as Peru’s President-elect.

On Twitter, President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote, “Congratulations, President Pedro Castillo Terrones! From Cuba, we greet you and wish you success in your administration.” In another tweet, the Cuban leader praised Castillo for his victory in the elections and the great popular support he received from the Peruvian people.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also conveyed his greetings. Our warmest congratulations to the president-elect of Peru, Pedro Castillo, and to the Peruvian people for their historic victory at the polls.

Castillo was proclaimed president-elect of Peru a month and a half after the elections he won over far right-winger Keiko Fujimori, who delayed his proclamation with more than a thousand challenges in which she denounced an alleged “fraud” without any reliable evidence.