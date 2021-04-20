Cuba: Jorge Luis Perdomo Appointed as New Deputy Prime Minister

Mayra Arevich Marin is the new minister of Communications. (Photo: Cubasi).

At the proposal of the Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Council of State adopted the following resolutions:



To release as deputy Prime Minister comrade Roberto Morales Ojeda, on the occasion of his move to professional activity in the Communist Party of Cuba.



To promote to deputy PM Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, who had been working as Minister of Communications since July 2018. Comrade Perdomo Di-Lella is an engineer in Electronics and Telecommunications.



He also promoted to Minister of Communications Mayra Arevich Marin, who had held the responsibility of Executive President of the Telecommunications Company ETECSA since 2011. Arevich Marin is an engineer in Telecommunications.