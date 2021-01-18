Cuba: Jazz Plaza International Festival Starts January 19th

Jazz Plaza International Festival was first held in 1980.

The 36th Jazz Plaza International Festival will take place January 19 through the 24th online due to the epidemiological situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban Music Institute, the National Center for Popular Music, and the organizing committee announced in a communique that all previously scheduled in-person concerts and events are canceled and replaced with more concerts online by renowned Cuban and foreign jazz musicians, who participate every year in the prestigious music event.

Organizers also announced that the 26th International Jazz Colloquium Leonardo Acosta in memoriam will hold sessions online, with debates and homage to renowned exponents of O’ Farrill, Frank Emilio Flynn, Armando Romeu, Cándido Camero, and Chucho Valdés.

Regarding Chucho, we learned that he has signed with Producciones Mirmidón to represent him in Spain.

Activities in the 36th jazz plaza festival framework will be streamed on Streaming Cuba and the Cuban Music Institute’s digital platforms, the National Center for Popular Music, and the Cuban Ministry of Culture.

First held in 1980, the Jazz Plaza International Festival, one of the most important, much-awaited music events in Cuba, has included performances by several of the world’s top jazz musicians, from trumpet player Dizzy Gillespie to French composer Michel Legrand.