Cuba Identifies 1060 New Cases Infected with SARS-CoV-2

44.4 per cent of the positive cases were asymptomatic. (Photo: Tony Hernández Mena / Facebook).

Cuban health authorities reported on Monday 1060 new COVID-19 infections and six fatalities due to the disease over the last 24 hours.

With the most recent update, Cuba accumulated 94,571 COVID-19 cases and 531 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic in March last year.

n his daily televised briefing, the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, provided an update on the disease in the national territory informed that 4911 positive cases remained admitted to hospitals by midnight.

The island’s 27 molecular biology laboratories processed 21 568 PCRs.

Havana 568 cases, Matanzas 117, and Santiago de Cuba with 82 were the provinces with the most significant number of infections detected on Sunday. The Isle of Youth reported no cases, and Guantanamo reported 2.