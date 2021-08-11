Cuba Forecasts Weather Deterioration as Tropical Storm Fred Nears

Tropical Storm Fred formed Tuesday night off the coast of Puerto Rico, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Fred will significantly increase the probability of rainfall which could be locally heavy in mountainous areas. (Photo: Internet).

The National Institute of Meteorology predicted Tuesday an increase in clouds, showers, and heavy rains in the eastern region of Cuba starting Thursday, given the path of tropical storm Fred through the Caribbean.

In its tropical cyclone warning number two, the source said that rainfall will continue to increase in that area and may become intense, taking into account the location of the weather phenomenon at 18.1 degrees north latitude and 68.4 degrees west longitude.

The location places it 160 kilometers east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and about 655 kilometers east-southeast of Punta de Maisí, Cuba’s eastern tip, with a course near the west-west, at a rate of 26 kilometers per hour.

It registers maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum central pressure of 1,000 9 hectoPascal.