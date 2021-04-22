Cuba for Gold in XXI World Youth Boxing Championship

The Cuban representative will face Polish Jakub Straszewki.

A successful comeback allowed cruiser Jorge Luis Felimón to become the only Cuban finalist in the World Youth Boxing Championship organized in the Polish city of Kielce.

Felimon put heart and soul to seal a spectacular closing that defined the 3-1 (29-28, 28-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29) decision over Russian Ramazan Dadaev.

It was the happy note for his team, who regretted the setbacks of welterweight Dany Landys Lafó and supercomplete Fernando Arzola, who will return home with bronze medals.

The former lost to Ukrainian Yuri Zakharieiev, with a 5-0 score (29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27), and his teammate was victim of an injury that caused him to quit in act three, when Armenian Hovhannes Papasyan was dominating 19-19, 19-19, 20-18, 19-19, 20-18, 19-19, 20-18.

Thus, all Cuba’s golden hopes will rest on Friday on Felimon, who will face Poland’s Jakub Straszewki.