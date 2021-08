Cuba Confirms 8 194 New People with COVID-19 and 73 Deaths

Cuba health authorities informed about the identification of more than 8 100 new people infected with the pandemic in the island

With the latest update, the Caribbean nation now accumulates 491 904 cases and 3757 fatalities. (Photo: José Alemán Mesa / Facebook).

Cuban health authorities reported Thursday 8 194 people diagnosed with Covid-19 and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The national Director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, said that 44,072 confirmed active cases were hospitalized by the end of Wednesday.

Cienfuegos reported 1630 cases. The other provinces with the most cases were Havana, Holguin, and Ciego de Avila.