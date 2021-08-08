Cuba Climbs to 14th Position in Tokyo 2020 Medal Standing

Two-time world champion Andy Cruz wins his first Olympic title in Tokyo. (Photo: Taken from https://olympics.com).

Boxer Andy Cruz closed Cuba’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a 4-1 victory in the 63 kilograms final against American Keyshawn Davis.



Cruz, two-time world champion, won his first crown in summer events against the American, whom he defeated for the fourth time without the shadow of a setback by receiving a vote of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29.

In a close fight with few exchanges, the Cuban resorted to his best technique to keep his opponent at a distance and connect swings and straight rights in the face of Davis.



Cuba finished with seven gold medals, three silver, and five bronze in Tokyo, surpassing Rio 2016, London 2012, and Beijing 2008. (Photo: Taken from https://olympics.com).

With Cruz’s title, the delegation of the Caribbean island finished with seven gold medals, three silver, and five bronze in the Japanese Games, surpassing Rio 2016, London 2012, and Beijing 2008.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Andy Cruz for his performance.



On Twitter, he praised the fighter from Matanzas, who fulfilled his promise to his parents and ‘won in an exciting final,’ decided in the last round.

In this way, the head of state, Cruz gave Cuba its seventh gold medal, ‘the fourth in the world.’