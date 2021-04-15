Cuba Appoints New Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces

Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera. (Photo: PL).

The Cuban Council of State appointed as the new minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of the island (PCC).

At the proposal of the First Secretary of the political organization, Army General Raúl Castro, and the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Council decided to relieve Army Corps General Leopoldo Cintra Frías, who had served as head of that ministry since 2011.

In the official note released Thursday, the Council of State recognizes the career of Cintra Frías, who, in addition to being a Hero of the Republic of Cuba, ‘treasures an extensive and brilliant record of service to the Homeland.’

It also notes that from an early age, the former minister served as a combatant in the Rebel Army, alongside the historic leader Fidel Castro and fulfilled ‘honorable internationalist missions and high responsibilities’.

On the other hand, the official text also highlights Alvaro Lopez’s career as an officer, who from a very young age also joined the defense of the country and fulfilled important tasks in other nations.

Army Corps General Leopoldo Cintra Frías will be assigned other tasks, the note said.