Cuba-Germany Forum to Discuss Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Cooperation

BioCubaFarma has a consolidated international presence with more than 740 sanitary registrations in more than 50 countries. (Photo taken from www.biocubafarma.cu).

A virtual Cuba-Germany business forum will be held on April 14 to explore the possibilities of collaboration in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors, the ProCuba center announced.

The event will be organized by the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the German Office for the Promotion of Trade and Investment in Cuba. It will feature presentations by Cuban companies and institutions in the sector.

Chaired by BioCubaFarma, the forum will include the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Cimab S.A., the Finlay Vaccine Institute, and the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices.

According to the organizers, the event will provide a great opportunity to present the Cuban biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sector’s experiences and potential.

According to the digital portal of the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Investment (ProCuba), it will also provide first-hand information on the leading products included in the Business Opportunities Portfolio and identify new projects and cooperation in the future.

According to the German Trade and Investment Promotion Office website in Cuba, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector on the island has a worldwide reputation thanks to its high standards of innovation and quality.

BioCubaFarma, a group of companies in the Caribbean island’s biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, has a consolidated international presence with more than 740 sanitary registrations in more than 50 countries, more than 2,500 patents and patent applications worldwide, and exports to more than 40 nations.