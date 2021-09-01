Cuba: 6 609 New Cases with Confirmed COVID-19

Cuba reported today 6 609 new persons confirmed with COVID-19. The highest number of cases corresponde to Havana, Pinar del Río and Cienfuegos

The island now accumulates 659 464 diagnosed cases and 5 377 fatalities. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

Cuban health authorities reported on Wednesday 6 609 new cases of COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths associated with the respiratory viral disease.

There were 33 873 confirmed cases hospitalized; of them, 440 were in Intensive Care Units.

The territories with the highest number of cases were Pinar del Rio with 1267 cases, Havana with 773, and Cienfuegos with 611.