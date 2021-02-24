Cuba: 126th Anniversary of the Resumption of Independence War

From abroad, José Martí organized the process known as the War of ’95 or

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel evoked on Wednesday the resumption of the independence efforts in his country 126 years ago and described this February 24 as a day to tell and sing history’.

The president recalled on Twitter the words of the Cuban National Hero, José Martí, and wrote: ‘from loving past glories we draw strength to acquire new glories’.

In other tweets, Díaz-Canel highlighted the spirit of patriotism and assured that ‘history invades us with its strength’.

‘Beloved Cuba. Only those who can do without your light and your essence deny the honorable sacrifice of consecrating our lives to you. What an honor to serve you in difficult times,’ he wrote.

Likewise, he ratified the validity of Marti’s phrase to the Cuban patriot and conspirator Juan Gualberto Gómez before the uprising of February 24, 1895: ‘We will conquer all justice’ and said that this would be ‘without tiring’.

From abroad, José Martí organized the process known as the War of ’95 or Necessary War to achieve the Caribbean country’s definitive independence from Spain.

The date marked the beginning of a new stage in the struggle, led by veteran combatants Máximo Gómez and Antonio Maceo.

According to historians, the ideals of sovereignty would only reach their successful culmination on January 1, 1959, with the Cuban Revolution’s triumph.