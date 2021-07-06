COVID-19: Sancti Spiritus Faced with Complex Epidemiological Situation

In the latest report corresponding to July 5th, 160 new positive cases were identified in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

Sancti Spiritus is one of the Cuban territories with the highest incidence rate related to COVID-19

The central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus continues to show a very complex epidemiological situation due to the high number of COVID-19 cases reported every day.

In the latest report corresponding to July 5th, 160 new positive cases were identified, three of which contracted the disease abroad. On this occasion, the novel coronavirus was present in seven of the eight municipalities of the territory.

According to Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Sancti Spiritus has one of the highest incidence rates reported in Cuba during the last fifteen days with 461.5 per 100 000 inhabitants.

As has been the case so far, the principal municipality (Sancti Spiritus) shows the greatest complexity with 83 patients, in 10 of which the epidemiological link has not been determined.