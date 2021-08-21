COVID-19 in Sancti Spiritus: When the School Becomes a Vaccination Site (+photos)

Many educational centers support the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Sancti Spiritus. The Ignacio Agramonte Primary School, in the town of Banao, is just one of them

People go to the community school to get their dose of Abdala. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

In Sancti Spiritus, many education workers are pleased to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the same schools where they work.

In this central territory, as has been the case throughout Cuba, hundreds of schools have been turned into vaccination centers, a strategy that has contributed to the immunization process being carried out as planned.

These educational centers, both urban and rural, were duly prepared to serve as vaccination facilities and have had the unconditional support of their workers.

With information and photos from Oscar Alfonso Sosa.