COVID-19 in Sancti Spíritus: Number of Infected People Decreases but Complications Persist

Regardless of the decrease in the number of people infected with COVID-19, the province of Sancti Spiritus continues to face a complex epidemiological situation

Despite the fact that yesterday in Sancti Spiritus fewer people were identified infected with the novel coronavirus than in previous days, the epidemiological situation in this province continues to be complicated.

At this moment, the territory reports 603 active outbreak controls, a dozen local transmission events and in the eight municipalities the incidence rate of confirmed cases is above 100 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of the 118 diagnosed cases, 117 are autochthonous and one contracted the disease abroad. On the other hand, 115 are contacts of previously notified patients while in two cases the source of infection has not been yet determined.

According to Dr. Agnie Fernández González, consultant to the Program on Accute Respiratoty Infections and Tuberculosis in this central Cuban territory, the capital city (Sancti Spiritus) continues to be the worst scenario of the fourth COVID-19 outbreak here, with 67 people included in yesterday’s report.

Dr. Fernández stressed that the autochthonous transmission events exist in five of the eight municipalities —Sancti Spíritus, Trinidad, Taguasco, Cabaiguán and Yaguajay—, while the outbreak controls are present in the whole territory.

According to what was reported by Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, in his usual press conference, yesterday a person died in Sancti Spiritus due to the pandemic, one of the 51 deaths reported in the country.

