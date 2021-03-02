COVID-19 in Sancti Spiritus: Institutional Transmission Event Opened in Sugar Mill

Several measures have been adopted in the factory in order to prevent

the disease from spreading. (Photo: José Luis Camellón / Escambray).

Increasing number of people positive to SARS-CoV-2 led to the opening of an autochthonous transmission event in Sancti Spiritus’s Uruguay Sugar Mill

Taking into consideration the growing number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, an autochthonous transmission event was opened in Uruguay Sugar Mill in the town of Jatibonico, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus.

Such event is the first opened in that territory during the second outbreak of the panemic. Twenty-six people have been so far diagnosed with the disease, including eight related with the workers of the plant.

The first positive case was identified last February 14th. Several measures have been adopted in the factory in order to prevent the disease from spreading.

According to health authorities, several outbreak controls exist in Jatibonico and most local contagions derive from the sugar mil event.