COVID-19 in Sancti Spíritus: Again on the Rise

The complex epidemiological scenario led to restrictive measures in two districts of Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Sixteen new cases infected with SARS-CoV-2 were notified today in Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, the highest figure reported during the last 15 days.

Only 3 of the diagnosed cases —who live in the municipality of Sancti Spíritus— contracted the disease outside the island. The rest got sick here and reside in Trinidad (4), Jatibonico (3) and Cabaiguán (1).

There are dozens of outbreak controls with unknown infection source, a fact that makes it imposible to break the chain of contagion, said Dr. Annie Fernández González, consultant for the Program of Accute Respiratory Infections and Tuberculosis in the province.

For several days now, COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the municipality of Sancti Spiritus, where an inicidence rate of 31.53 per 1,000 inhabitants was informed today. This complex epidemiological scenario led to restrictive measures in three areas in two districts to the south of the capital city.