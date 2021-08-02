COVID-19 in Cuba: Over 9 000 New Cases Reported in First Two Days of August

Cuba health authorities announced today the identification of 9 279 new people infected with the novel coronavirus

Havana continued ranking first with the number of infections with 1850. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

The Public Health Ministry announced on Monday 9 279 new COVID-19 infections and 68 deaths.

The day before, the island announced the worst figures for a day during the epidemic, with 9747 cases and 87 deaths.

With today’s update, Cuba now accumulates 403 622 cases and 2 913 deaths.

As of midnight, there were 43 955 active cases hospitalized.

Havana continued ranking first with the number of infections with 1850. It was followed by Ciego de Avila with 1146, Cienfuegos 912, Matanzas 864, and Santiago de Cuba with 636.