COVID-19 in Cuba: Over 8,000 Cases for Second Consecutive Day

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported Monday that for the second consecutive day, the country detected more than 8,000 cases of Covid-19, which shows a high rate of transmission in the Caribbean nation.

Francisco Durán, the National Director of Epidemiology, reported 8 184 people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 66 deaths.

A total of 42,338 active patients are hospitalized; among them, 164 are in critical condition, said Durán in a televised briefing.

From March 2020 to date, 341,152 citizens have fallen ill with SARS-CoV-2 in Cuba, and 2417 have died.

The territories with the highest infection rate were Havana with 1527, Matanzas 1264, Holguin 816, and Ciego de Avila 704.