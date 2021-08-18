COVID-19 in Cuba: Number of Positive Pediatric Patients Increasing

This age group registers an average of 1 614 cases per day.

Cuba reported today 1,912 positive cases of COVID-19 in pediatric ages, 19.6 % of those diagnosed during the day, said Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health(MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



The specialist explained in the daily press conference that this age group registers an average of 1,614 cases per day, which is very high, taking into account the existence of measures that should protect them.



He pointed out that today’s number is the highest in the whole pandemic in the pediatric age group, which has already accumulated 24,215 positive cases.



This day, 97,076 new cases admitted were reported in Cuba, of which 44,158 were confirmed.



Duran Garcia explained that the positivity is 23.8 %, higher than yesterday, and highlights Cienfuegos, Mayabeque, Granma and Camagüey provinces.



The national director of epidemiology emphasized the complex situation that the country has shown this month, which is due, among other causes, to the prevalence of the Delta variant of SARS-Cov-2 in the national territory.