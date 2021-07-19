COVID-19 in Cuba: 6 505 New Cases and 61 Deaths

The territories with the highest infection rates in Cuba are Matanzas, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba.

Of the 6 505 new cases included in the latest national COVID-19 report, 128 correspond to the central province of Sancti Spiritus

Cuba announced that on Sunday 6 505 new COVID-19 infections were diagnosed, and 61 people died due to the disease.

Dr. Francisco Durán García, the national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, informed that 34 575 confirmed patients were hospitalized.

The Caribbean nation now accumulates 288 392 cases and 1966 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.

The territories with the highest infection rates were Matanzas with 1 732 new cases, followed by Ciego de Avila with 909, Camaguey with 408, and Santiago de Cuba with 462.

Cumulative cases per capita in Cuba are still below the global average, while deaths per capita, though rising, are still just a third of the global average.