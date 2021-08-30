COVID-19 in Cuba: 6 075 New Cases and 75 Deaths

Cuba accumulates 646 513 (8.2 percent) patients diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and 5 219 fatalities.

Cuban health authorities reported on Monday 6 075 new infections with SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and 75 deaths due to complications from the disease.

With this update, the Caribbean nation accumulates 646,513 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus and 5,219 fatalities since the pandemic’s beginning in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 36 856 active patients remained hospitalized island-wide.

The territories with the highest number of cases were Pinar del Rio with 867, Havana with 764, and Cienfuegos with 496.

It was also reported that 3.5 million Cubans were fully vaccinated with the vaccines against COVID-19 developed by the island and that 13.5 million doses had been administered island-wide as of Saturday.