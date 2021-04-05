COVID-19 in Cuba: 1 066 New Cases, No Fatalities

The national director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported on Monday 1,066 positive samples for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, for an accumulated of 80,610 diagnoses and 436 deaths since the beginning of the disease in the nation. No fatalities were reported.

In his televised briefing to the nation, Duran said the island´s 23 molecular biology laboratories processed over 21000 samples for the diagnoses of the disease and that t 5, thousand active cases are admitted to hospitals

Havana continued to reporting a high number of infections, 556. It was followed by Granma with 124 and Matanzas with 118 cases.