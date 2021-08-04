COVID-19: Epidemiological Situation in Sancti Spiritus Gets Worse

Sancti Spiritus diagnoses 262 new cases of COVID-19, distributed in the eight municipalities of the province

The main municipality (Sancti Spiritus) continues to outnumber the rest with 102 cases. (Photo: Delia Proenza / Escambray).

The epidemiological situation in Sancti Spiritus continues to worsen for days in its eight municipalities, regardless of the difference in the number of cases reported in each of them.

Of the 262 included in yesterday’s report, one got sick abroad while the rest are considered autochthonous cases. 260 are contacts of previously diagnosed patients and the source of infection is still unknown in one of the patients.

The main municipality (Sancti Spiritus) continues to outnumber the rest with 102 cases, nevertheless, Jatibonico, Taguasco, Cabaiguán, Trinidad and Fomento also report a considerable number of cases. Although to a lesser extent, the territories of Yaguajay and La Sierpe also identified cases of coronavirus infection yesterday.

At this moment, the territory reports more than 540 active outbreak controls distributed all over the province. In addition, there are 15 autochthonous transmission events which generated 18 sick people yesterday.

The incidence rate of confirmed cases during the last fifteen days in the province is 669.19 per 100,000 inhabitants which has been exceeded in several municipalities such as Taguasco, 1,647.70; Jatibonico, 896.03; Sancti Spíritus, 777.97; Cabaiguán, 661.44; although in the rest of the territories the numbers are also very high.

According to Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, three persons were reported dead in this central Cuban territory at the end of the previous day, one of whom lived in Yaguajay, another in Jatibonico and the third in Trinidad.

Finally, more than a thousand positive cases are currently hospitalized here while 309 people have been admitted with suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection.