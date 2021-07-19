Cuba Grateful for CELAC Donation to Help Fight COVID-19

Cuba Minister of Foreing Affairs expressed his gratitude to the intergovernmental mechanism, with Mexico as pro tempore president. (Photo: Taken from @BrunoRguezP)

CELAC donates 800 thousand syringes to Cuba, as part of the regional plan to confront COVID-19

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for the donation to Cuba of 800 thousand syringes with needles to face the COVID-19.



In his official Twitter account, Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to the intergovernmental mechanism, with Mexico as pro tempore president, for the solidarity as part of the regional plan to confront the pandemic.

Today, more than ever, CELAC’s joint cooperation is necessary, he wrote on the social network.

Agradezco apoyo de @PPT_CELAC que México preside por donar a #Cuba 800 mil jeringuillas con agujas, como parte del Plan regional de enfrentamiento a la pandemia de COVID-19.



Hoy más que nunca se impone la cooperación mancomunada de la CELAC. pic.twitter.com/SvR71sNJ9l — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 18, 2021

The shipment to the Caribbean nation is added to the deliveries of mechanical ventilators and vaccines to other countries contained in the strategy of this bloc to counteract the impact of the health emergency.



Cuba is experiencing the third outbreak of COVID-19, and the day before reported 6,279 new people diagnosed with the disease and 62 deaths.