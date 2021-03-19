COVID-19: Critical and Seriously Ill Patients Treated in Sancti Spiritus Provincial Hospital

The hospital of Sancti Spiritus has not stopped providing care for patients

Sancti Spiritus COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition no longer sent to the province of Villa Clara for treatment

Starting this week, COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition will be admitted and treated in the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital of Sancti Spiritus.

The assistance to these patients, formerly referred for treatment to the Military Hosiptal of Villa Clara, demanded the rearrangement of services in several areas of the health institution.

Only pregnant women will continued to be tranferred to Villa Clara in the event of any seriousness, said Dr. Miguel Antonio Oviedo Jiménez, director of the health facility.

Around twenty people —doctors, nurses, technicians, assistants, among others— work in the red zones of the hospital during a 7-10 days, after which they have to comply with the established isolation days and the subsequent PCR study.

