COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising in Cuba

Cuban health authorities reported 6080 new COVID-19 infections and the highest number of fatalities associated with the disease, 51, for a day.

Thus, the epidemiological situation of the Caribbean nation remains complicated. The National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that there were 38 913 active cases hospitalized, yet another record for a single day.

The island nation now accumulates 256 607 cases and 1659 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

The provinces of Matanzas, Havana, Ciego de Avila, and Santiago de Cuba accounted for 60% of all the cases diagnosed on Tuesday.