CIGB and BIOCEN, First High-Tech Companies in Cuba

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Enterprise (BIOCEN), were approved as the first two Cuban High Technology Enterprises.



This was announced on Tuesday on his official Twitter profile by Armando Rodríguez Batista, vice-minister of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), who also informed that by agreement of the Council of Ministers last December 24, this category was granted, valid for three years.



Said condition can be renewed as long as the center that owns it maintains the requirements and indicators for which it was granted.



This category of High Technology Company was approved last February 26th and was published in the Decree No. 2/2020, as informed at that time by Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, minister of Citma.



Besides, it complies with the 114th guideline of the Cuban Economic and Social Policy that proposes to define and create the category of High Technology Enterprises with fiscal and tax incentives, to promote the enterprises that base their economy on the use of science and technological innovation.