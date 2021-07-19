Chile: Apruebo Dignidad Coalition Candidate Wins Presidential Primaries

The coalition Apruebo Dignidad emerged as a result of the massive student mobilizations that took place in 2006 and 2011. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

This Sunday, Gabriel Boric Font became the official presidential candidate for Apruebo Dignidad coalition in Chile

The Chilean deputy for the Frente Amplio, Gabriel Boric Font, defeated this Sunday the mayor of Recoleta and leader of the Communist Party, Daniel Jadue Jadue, in the primary elections for Apruebo Dignidad, becoming the official presidential candidate for the coalition.

According to the results of the Chilean Electoral Service (Servel), Boric Font obtained 60.37 percent of the votes, surpassing Jadue, who obtained 39.63 percentage points of the votes for the Apruebo Dignidad group.

After the results, Boric emphasized the need to fight for a model that vindicates fundamental rights in the country. “If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its tomb,” he reaffirmed before his followers.

While Daniel Jadue arrived at his campaign headquarters in Santiago de Chile in the company of deputies Marisela Santibáñez and Lautaro Carmona. “The fundamental task is elsewhere, so I ask you to get ready to continue working to win the presidency in November with Gabriel Boric,” said Jadue at the campaign headquarters.

The coalition Apruebo Dignidad emerged as a result of the massive student mobilizations that took place in 2006 and 2011. On the other hand, for the right-wing coalition Chile Vamos, the standard bearer was Sebastián Sichel Ramírez, who obtained 49.04 percent of the votes, while Joaquin Lavin Infante came second with 31.38 percent.

According to Servel’s updated figures, with 98.55 percent of the tables counted, 2,984,947 valid votes, 6,086 blank votes and 40,668 invalid votes have been registered, bringing the total number of votes to 3,073,816.

The electoral day in Chile began this Sunday with the gradual installation of the polling stations in the 16 regions that make up the South American country with a view to electing the candidates.