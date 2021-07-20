Caricom Calls for an end to Sanctions against Cuba

The organization also called for the cessation of violence and vandalism and a return to calm and peaceful dialogue.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) issued statement on the event recently occured in Cuba

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) reiterated its call for the immediate cessation of trade, financial and economic sanctions imposed against Cuba in a statement published on the regional organization’s website.

In the document, the Caribbean grouping recalled the continuous demand of the United Nations General Assembly against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade established by the United States against the largest of the Antilles for the past 60 years.

Likewise, it pointed out that the regional integration mechanism has taken note of “the protests taking place in Cuba caused by socio-economic challenges, further aggravated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of natural hazards”.

In this regard, it calls for the cessation of violence and vandalism and a return to calm and peaceful dialogue.

Last May, a meeting of the Caricom Council on Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) ratified its concern with the US blockade as it has a significant adverse impact on the socio-economic development of Cuba and the welfare of the Cuban people.