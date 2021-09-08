Biden Extends Law that Sustains US Blockade against Cuba

U.S. President signed the extensión of the Trading with the Enemy Act for one more year

The repeated prolongation of the blockade ignores the rejection by the absolute majority of the world community.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Tuesday the extension, for another year, of the Trading with the Enemy Act, one of the White House statutes that sustains the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.

The Presidential Determination memorandum for the Secretaries of State and Treasury, published on the White House website, states that “the continuation of the exercise of these authorities concerning Cuba for one year is in the national interest of the United States” and sets September 14, 2022, as the date for a new review.

The repeated prolongation of the blockade ignores the rejection by the absolute majority of the world community, expressed annually at the U.N., of a genocidal policy which, in the context of COVID-19, the U.S. government opportunistically intensified in an obstinate attempt to surrender the Cuban people to hunger, disease, and misery.

Cuba’s most recent report in that instance states that the accumulated damages amount to 147,853.3 million dollars and shows how, between April and December 2020 alone, the blockade caused losses in the order of 3,586.9 million dollars.