Beijing Warns NATO against Exaggerating China Threat Theory

Beijing has denounced Washington’s aggressive policy, describing it as “too negative.”

Beijing has warned NATO against exaggerating the perceived threat from China and “artificially creating confrontation,” after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Washington’s European allies to stand up to the Asian power.

The leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) took a forceful stance towards Beijing on Monday, accusing the country of threatening the international order through assertive actions in building a nuclear arsenal and space and cyber warfare capabilities.

The Chinese mission to the European Union (EU) reacted to the accusation on Tuesday, calling for NATO to “view China’s development rationally.” The mission said NATO needs to “stop exaggerating various forms of ‘China threat theory’ and not to use China’s legitimate interests and legal rights as excuses for manipulating group politics (while) artificially creating confrontations.”

It described the accusations as a “slander of China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and its own role, and it is the continuation of a Cold War mentality and the group’s political psychology at work.” China is always committed to peaceful development, it added.

NATO chief reiterates the group’s persisting fear of a stronger China, insisting that although Beijing is not an enemy, the alliance must adjust to its rising power. “We will not pose a ‘systemic challenge’ to anyone, but if anyone wants to pose a ‘systemic challenge’ to us, we will not remain indifferent,” said the Chinese mission.

The exchange came a day after leaders of the Group of Seven adopted a hostile stance toward Beijing in their final statement, repeating their allegations over a range of contentious issues.

