At Least 87 Reported Missing amid Protests in Colombia

Colombian Ombudsman’s Office has received 87 complaints about missing persons during six days of protests. (Photo taken from RHC).

In the midst of the political turmoil taking place in several cities in Colombia, the Ombudsman’s Office in that nation reported Tuesday that it has received 87 complaints about missing persons during the six days of protests.

On the other hand, at least five people died and 33 more were injured in the violence that took place on Monday night in two sectors of Cali. These are Siloé and La Luna, according to preliminary reports from the authorities of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

According to the list, 36 of the disappearances are reported in Cali (department of Valle del Cauca), while in the capital, Bogota, 18 are registered, including two minors. Initially 89 people were reported as missing, but two later turned up.



A total of 17 complaints were collected in the department of Quindío, while eight came from Barranquilla (Atlántico) and four from Medellín (Antioquia). This information was made available to the Missing Persons Search Commission and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Previously, on Monday afternoon, the Ombudsman’s Office provided the media with the identity of the 19 deceased persons and the circumstances in which they died.