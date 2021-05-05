Artists from Sancti Spiritus to Compete in Cubadisco 2020-2021

Cofradía Duo’s album Tal como somos was nominated in two categories.

(Photo: Cortesy of Lía Lorente).

Cuban territory of Sancti Spiritus well represented in Cubadisco, the most important event of the record industry in the island

Five representatives from Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, are among the 360 nominees to the 24th Cubadisco International Fair, to take place May 15 to 23.

This event, considered as the most important in the Cuban music calendar, has been organized so as to reflect the conext of the last two years, taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cultural scenario.

The nominees from Sancti Spiritus are: the Cofradía Duo with the album Tal como somos, which was nominated in the contemporary song and musicological notes categories. Carlos Paz with Endémico, a proposal born as a result of the Ignacio Villa scholarship granted by the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS). Young artist Maylin Quintana was nominated with her album Sigue, another result of the AHS scholarship.

Alain Pérez is once again among the nominees to the Cubadisco awards. On this occasion he will compete with the albums A romper el coco and El cuento de la buena pipa nomintaed in various categories. In the case of renowned Ivette Cepeda, her album El concierto was included in the songwriting and audiovisual concert contests.

It is the purpose of all Cuban institutions involved in this cultural fair to recognize the artists while giving public access to the best of musical creation in the midst of the current epidemiological situation.

(With information from Lisandra Guerra and Cuba50 Project)