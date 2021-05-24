Argentine Health Minister to Visit Cuba

Carla Vizzotti (L) is accompanied by presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini. (Photo taken from http://www.laprensa.com.ar).

The Argentine Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the presidential advisor, Cecilia Nicolini, traveled this Sunday to Mexico to closely follow the production process of anti-Covid-19 vaccines and then continue to Cuba.

According to a press release from the Ministry, during their stay in Mexico, both officials will learn details of the production and release of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which Mexico and Argentina are producing jointly.

They are also expected to hold several meetings with local health authorities, personnel from the scientific community, and officials from the regulatory agency COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección Contra Riesgos Sanitarios) to work on a Latin American platform for public health preparedness and response to the challenges of the pandemic.

Vizzotti and Nicolini will continue to Havana to learn first hand about the progress of the Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines, given the possibility of collaboration between the two countries to favor the access of the Argentine and Latin American population to these vaccines, as well as to participate in the production chain, the note said.

During their visit to the Cuban capital, the Argentine officials will hold meetings with their Cuban counterparts to analyze the pandemic situation in the region, exchange good practices in primary health care services and continue strengthening the strategic relations of cooperation and friendship between both nations.