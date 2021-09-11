Anti-COVID Vaccination Continues in Sancti Spiritus, Ages 11 to 18 Years

The vaccination against COVID-19 in ages 11-18 was started on Friday in Sancti Spiritus

Most of the vaccination sites are located in educational centers. (Photo: Yoan Pérez / Escambray).

As part of the massive vaccination in pediatric ages that is being carried out throughout Cuba, the administration of the first dose of Soberana 02 to children between 11 and 18 years of age began Friday in Sancti Spiritus.

About 36 000 children of this age group will be immunized in this central Cuban province, in a process that will extend from Friday until Sunday, September 12.

According to Dr. Niuvis Fundora Martín, head of the immunization program, all children will be vaccinated, including those who have quit education and children with disabilities who don’t go to school because of their condition.

Children convalescing from COVID-19, those allergic to Thiomersal, those with an acute condition that makes it impossible to receive the immunogen or those suffering from a decompesated chronic disease will not be vaccinated on this occasion.

The current immunization scheme consists of a first dose of Soberana 02, a second one 28 days after, and one dose of Soberana Plus 56 days after having received the first shot.