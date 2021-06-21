ALBA-TCP to Hold XIX Summit of Heads of State

The summit will take place next Thursday, June 24th. (Photo: @ALBATCP).

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, said Sunday that the integration organization will hold the XIX Summit of Heads of State and Government of ALBA-TCP on Thursday, June 24th.

Llorenti said: “On June 24, in commemoration of the Carabobo heroic deed, the XIX Summit of Heads of State and Government of ALBA-TCP will be held. Ours is an alliance for life and independence,” said Llorenti.

The executive secretary said that ALBA-TCP’s mission is to solidify brotherly relations with the peoples of the region, “we are an alliance for life, for life, and prioritizes the situation of the peoples, of unity, rather than mere customs and trade integration, as it is usually done,” he added.

“We are working to further strengthen our Alliance and make a qualitative leap towards unity (…) in a scenario where the United States (U.S.), allied with regional oligarchies, is boycotting integration efforts.”

The XVIII ALBA-TCP Summit, held on December 14, 2020 under the videoconference modality, ratified the commitment to strengthen the union and solidarity in the region in times of pandemic. The Member States reflected in the declaratory document of the meeting the commitment to the integrationist bloc, based on dialogue, cooperation, solidarity and complementarity from the different countries that comprise it.