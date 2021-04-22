ALBA-TCP Sends Message of Acknowledgment to Raul Castro

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) paid tribute to Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, as he concluded his work as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.

Alliance member countries conveyed their tribute in a communiqué as a “just recognition of a life devoted to the liberation of our peoples, to the struggle for social justice and internationalist solidarity. This life of dedication constitutes an example for future generations.”

The note adds that in the exercise of his responsibilities as President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, ALBA-TCP benefited from Raúl’s wisdom and efforts to strengthen the Alliance.

“We are convinced that he will continue to be a beacon, guiding our steps on the road to the construction of a more just and humane society. And that, as in his own words, he will always have “a foot in the stirrup, ready to defend the homeland, the Revolution and socialism,” the communiqué concluded.