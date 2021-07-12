ALBA-TCP Rejects Destabilizing Actions Staged in Cuba

In a message on Twitter, LLorenti also rejected statements by the Organization of American States Secretary-General, Luis Almagro. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Sacha LLorenti condemns US promoted attempts against Cuba to undermine the revolutionary process in the island

The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America, Free Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) Sacha LLorenti, condemned the interventionist attempts against Cuba promoted by the United States.

In a message on Twitter, LLorenti also rejected statements by the Organization of American States Secretary-General, Luis Almagro, to support destabilizing actions staged Sunday in Cuba.

“Luis Almagro’s hands, stained with coup d’états and blood, try once again to interfere in Cuba’s affairs”, warned Llorenti on Twitter.

“Those interventionist purposes will fail because the Cuban revolution depends on no one else but its people. Long Live Cuba, wrote the Executive Secretary of Alba-TCP.